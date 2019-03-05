Work underway to replace old culverts along Angelina County roads

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The heavy amount of rain has led to unforeseen issues on Angelina County roads.
Precinct 1 Angelina County Commissioner Greg Harrison is one of many who are fighting road issues caused by flooding.
For the past several months Harrison and his team are spotting culverts getting to end of their 10-year life span and one of biggest culprits is flooding.
"I can tell you that we've had twice the rain than we've had in the last four five years," Harrison said.
It's eating away the roads.
"When it gets like it is right now the water will actually get above the road and it starts taking the road out," Harrison said.
Harrison and his crew will replace this culvert Wednesday on Homer Alto Road.
"You got this pipe here and it can swallow itself life this. In another words it will pass. And when it does the roads actually going to give one top and start dropping down," Harrison said.
Just this year Harrison said his crew have replaced four culverts including the project on Wednesday.
Most recently, they replaced a culvert for City of Hudson.
"The water came in a hit so hard, you know it took out the asphalt and the asphalt packing and just pushed the road completely out. All you saw was the vacant area with nothing in it but the culvert laying, the culvert was still there," said James Freeman, City of Hudson city Administrator.
Freeman said saved tax payer dollars by outsourcing the project to the county through their inter-local agreement versus spending money on equipment the city did not have.
Harrison said it's all to ensure safety of the roads.
“We have school buses around this road and bigger vehicles and I just want any mishaps,” Harrison said.
Replacing culverts range anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000.
