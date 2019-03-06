Abilene Christian hands SFA third straight loss

From SFA Athletics
Kevon Harris moved up to 15th in the SFA men’s basketball team’s all-time scoring list and fired in 14 points, but the 'Jacks dropped a 72-58 decision to Abilene Christian Tuesday night inside Moody Coliseum.
Shannon Bogues added 14 while Davonte Fitzgerald pumped in 13 for an SFA squad that now sits in eighth place in the Southland Conference standings with one regular season game to go.
FIRST HALF• Hayden Farquhar was the key instigator of the Wildcats' 9-2 run to start the game, slinging in a three-pointer and total five of the hosts first nine points. • SFA countered with a 6-0 surge of its own, beginning with a mid-range jumper from Davonte Fitzgerald and concluding with John Comeaux's driving layup that made matters 9-8 with 12:35 togo in the frame. • Four different Wildcats put in points during the visitors' 8-2 surge that put ACU back up by seven, 17-10. From there, the 'Jacks managed to pull within three points after Harris converted one of SFA's two three-pointers in the frame but after that is when Abilene Christian started to pull away. • Abilene Christian took off on a game-changing 15-2 run that pushed its lead from 19-16 with 8:50 left to 34-18 with 2:57 to go in the frame. Jaylen Franklin put in five of his eight first-half points during that surge while Farquhar added his second three-pointer of the stanza.• Trey Lenox drilled a jumper with 53 ticks to go that pushed Abilene Christian's lead to 38-20. That represented the hosts' largest lead of the frame, but four free throw makes by the 'Jacks ended the frame and trimmed the Wildcats' lead to 38-24 at the break.• Abilene Christian turned seven offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points during the half and Farquhar had a game-high 10 after 20 minutes of play.
SECOND HALF• Intent on cutting into the Wildcats' lead immediately after the second half started, Samuli Nieminen sank two free throws 10 seconds into the frame which represented the beginning of a 16-9 Lumberjack surge through the first 6:01. • Bogues and Fitzgerald each had five points during that surge while Harris scored on a driving layup that pulled the visitors within seven, 47-40, with 13:59 left. Lewis answered Harris' make with a long ball that extended the Wildcats' lead to double-digits once again, but Jovan Grujic split a pair at the foul line and Harris added another triple to get SFA within six, 50-44, with 10:47 left. • That, unfortunately, was as close as the 'Jacks would get to either tying the game or regaining the lead. Abilene Christian responded by getting a three-point play by Damien Daniels and a three-pointer from Payten Ricks to go up 56-44 with 9:11 left. • Abilene Christian's lead never dipped below double-digits from there and rose to as many 17 when Ricks drilled two free throws with 43 seconds left.
KEY PERFORMERS/STATISTICS OF NOTE• Franklin finished with a game-high 16 for the Wildcats and completed his double-double effort with 10 assists while Farquhar finished with 15 off the bench. Lewis added 13 while Daniels finished with 10. • Abilene Christian finished with 18 assists on 24 made baskets while the 'Jacks accumulated six helpers.• Nathan Bain added seven for SFA who dropped its third straight game.• Harris upped his career point total to 1,282. He needs nine more points to move past former SFA great Andria Brown into 14th all-time on the 'Jacks' all-time scoring list. • With his 14 points, Bogues increased his SFA scoring total to 1,058 - the 28th-most in the history of Lumberjack basketball.
COMING UP NEXT• Still alive for a spot in the 2019 Southland Conference Tournament, the 'Jacks return to Nacogdoches for a Saturday afternoon matchup against 2018-19 Southland regular season champion and longtime Piney Woods rival Sam Houston State. Tip-off inside William R. Johnson Coliseum is set for 4:30 p.m.