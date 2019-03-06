Abilene Christian hands SFA third straight loss

FIRST HALF• Hayden Farquhar was the key instigator of the Wildcats' 9-2 run to start the game, slinging in a three-pointer and total five of the hosts first nine points. • SFA countered with a 6-0 surge of its own, beginning with a mid-range jumper from Davonte Fitzgerald and concluding with John Comeaux's driving layup that made matters 9-8 with 12:35 togo in the frame. • Four different Wildcats put in points during the visitors' 8-2 surge that put ACU back up by seven, 17-10. From there, the 'Jacks managed to pull within three points after Harris converted one of SFA's two three-pointers in the frame but after that is when Abilene Christian started to pull away. • Abilene Christian took off on a game-changing 15-2 run that pushed its lead from 19-16 with 8:50 left to 34-18 with 2:57 to go in the frame. Jaylen Franklin put in five of his eight first-half points during that surge while Farquhar added his second three-pointer of the stanza.• Trey Lenox drilled a jumper with 53 ticks to go that pushed Abilene Christian's lead to 38-20. That represented the hosts' largest lead of the frame, but four free throw makes by the 'Jacks ended the frame and trimmed the Wildcats' lead to 38-24 at the break.• Abilene Christian turned seven offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points during the half and Farquhar had a game-high 10 after 20 minutes of play.