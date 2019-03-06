Around the diamond: Lufkin, Corrigan pick up softball district wins

With basketball wrapping up, softball and baseball start to take the attention on Tuesday’s and Friday’s.
There was plenty of action with highlights coming from Central vs Corrigan and Lufkin vs Pine Tree.
Starting on “The Hill” in Central, coming off a 21-1 win over Newton Lexi Windsor and the Lady Bulldogs faced a tough Corrigan team. Katy Buris matched Windsor on the mound early. the game was all defense early except for one run by Corrigan in the second inning. The game would go 8 innings with Corrigan getting the 6-5 win.
In Lufkin, the Lady Pack started district play in a new district with a new coach, Ashley Martin and a new starting pitcher, Lexi Ramirez replacing Smiley Radke. The Pack had no trouble in their district opener with a 10-0 run rule game over the Lady Pirates. The big highlight of the game came from Leah Akridge, who hit an inside the park home run in the second inning.
Other scores -
Baseball:
Central 15, Corrigan 3
Garrison 20, Martinsville 0
Central Heights 31, Newton 1
Joaquin 12, Mt. Enterprise 2
Softball:
Woden 16, Burkeville 0
Grapelan 12, Slocum 0
