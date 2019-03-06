East Texas Ag News: Tips on raising catfish in your pond

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Spring weather means catfish should start actively feeding again.
And pond owners can get excellent growth from feeding catfish.
There are different types of feed for catfish, but floating rations are preferred. That’s because you can easily see how much the catfish are eating.
Catfish usually won’t feed until the surface water temperature is 50 degrees or higher.
Early morning or late afternoon feedings are usually ideal for catfish. Make sure the food is within reach of the fish.
You could also use a floating feeding ring to keep the feed contained.
