ETX peach farmers concerned recent freeze could hurt crop production

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Every year, the highs and lows of Texas winter make their presence felt on farms all across East Texas. This year, peach farmers in Shelby County said they’re among the latest to fall victim to the cold snap’s brutal effects.
Glen Russell, owner of The Peach Shed, said he’s been keeping a close eye on his crop since the cold snap began.
“We’ve had 24 degrees yesterday morning, and 29 this morning, and we’re trying to decide the damage it did,” Russell said. “When I look at these trees, the blooms that are open are probably gone, but we’re hoping the tightly closed buds that still haven’t bloomed yet may still be alive.”
Russell said he’ll be watching the trees for the next 2 or 3 weeks to see if the buds blossom.
KTRE’s Donna McCollum visited The Peach Shed to visit with Russell about the harvest that may, or may not, eventually come.
