First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday through mid-afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Saturday through Mid Afternoon.
A fairly strong Pacific cold front is expected to pass through East Texas by the middle portion of the afternoon on Saturday. Out ahead of this front, a strong line of thunderstorms may form over East Texas. If this does form, strong thunderstorm winds of 60 mph or higher are possible along with some large hail.
There is a chance for a few isolated tornadoes to form as well. The Flash flooding risk remains very low as rainfall totals are expected to remain below 1.00″. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a 15% Risk of significant severe weather for this time period. This means that there is a 15% chance of significant severe weather within 25 miles of any point within the yellow area.
Now is a good time to go over your severe weather plan at your home or business. Make sure you know what to do if a warning is issued for your area.
