Freezing temperatures cause frozen blueberries on local farm

BURKE, TX (KTRE) - For the past 13 years, Julie and Craig Wood have produced blueberries on their farm.
And are no strangers to what below freezing temperatures can do to their blueberries.
“The cold weather during the winter is not a problem, they go to sleep they need what is called chilling hours after they get their chilling hours and they start to wake up and they start to bloom. That’s when it becomes important, so we always say that our season is won or lost in March,” said Wood.
Unfortunately, this year everything started to flower early by the end of February and the Wood Blueberry Farm is at about 95 percent bloom in the field.
“Once we get to the flowering stage 32 is iffy, 30 is bad and last night my thermometer read 25, so we probably lost most of all of the crop. It won’t kill the plant they will come back next year, but chances are we won’t have a lot of fruit,” said Wood.
But Wood says he did use some overhead frost protection to help due to the low temperatures.
“The way that we try is we wet them down aggressively and put overhead sprinklers and it caused an ice sheet to encapsulate the plant and then the trick is you use to continue to water them all night, so that it stays at 32 degrees you can’t let it freeze further than that,” said Wood.
Now, the woods say it’s a waiting game to see how much damage was done.
“We will give it a few days, we’ll see how they rebound I think we know what we’re going to find who knows we may get lucky we may get 10 or 20 percent that may have survived otherwise we’ll prune early and start getting ready for next year,” said Wood.
This is the second freeze Wood Blueberry Farm have experienced.
