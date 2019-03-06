Increasing clouds and warming up before strong-to-severe storms arrive Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - I hope you have been able to soak up some of that vitamin D the past couple of days because the clouds will be rolling back in tonight, setting the stage for some gray days and a slight chance of showers for both Thursday and Friday.
Despite the clouds, we will see temperatures on the upswing late in the week as southerly winds transport Gulf moisture back in our direction.
The warm, humid air that returns late this week will combine with an upper level disturbance to spark off some heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. These thunderstorms could be rather strong, disrupting some of your early weekend plans.
Therefore, we have declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day to account for the threat of severe weather.
Behind the storm system, we will briefly clear out on Sunday before more clouds and wet weather return early next week. Some of the wet weather next week could contain some higher rainfall amounts.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hands.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.