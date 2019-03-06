Lufkin man indicted in armed robbery of Kilgore business

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Lufkin man who police said robbed a business in Kilgore has been indicted in Gregg County.
Ruben Wallace, 18, was indicted by a Grand Jury from the 188th district court on February 27.
Kilgore Police said Wallace was one of three people suspected in a Jan. 24 robbery at an EZ Mart on Houston Street in Kilgore.
Two other juvenile suspects, a 14-year old and a 16-year old also of Lufkin were taken into custody.
PREVIOUS STORY: Kilgore police identify 1 suspect in EZ Mart robbery
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.