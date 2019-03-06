Lufkin man indicted in armed robbery of Kilgore business

Ruben Louis Wallace (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)
By Christian Terry | March 6, 2019 at 10:53 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 10:53 AM

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Lufkin man who police said robbed a business in Kilgore has been indicted in Gregg County.

Ruben Wallace, 18, was indicted by a Grand Jury from the 188th district court on February 27.

Kilgore Police said Wallace was one of three people suspected in a Jan. 24 robbery at an EZ Mart on Houston Street in Kilgore.

Two other juvenile suspects, a 14-year old and a 16-year old also of Lufkin were taken into custody.

