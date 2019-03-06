Man airlifted to Conroe hospital after 2-vehicle wreck near Corrigan

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A medical helicopter airlifted a 22-year-old man to a Conroe hospital after a wreck involving a passenger car and an 18-wheeler that occurred on U.S. Highway 287 about two miles east of Corrigan Tuesday.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred at about 1;40 p.m. Tuesday.
The preliminary crash investigation shows that a 56-year-old man from Kingsland, Georgia was driving a 2004 Volvo truck tractor and semi-trailer rig south on Highway 287 when a southbound 2005 Nissan passenger car driven by Cesar Galvan, of Jasper, struck the back-left portion of the trailer being towed by the Volvo.
A medical helicopter transported Galvan to a Conroe hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. The driver of the Volvo was not injured in the crash.
The wreck is still under investigation.
