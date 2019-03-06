Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another sunny day for East Texas with temperatures warming to the middle 50s. Clouds will slightly increase through the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Tomorrow clouds will return and well as the possibility of seeing light and scattered showers. Winds will be gusty, up to about 20 mph. Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the low 70s both day. Overnight Friday and into the start of Saturday is looking to be the best time to see stronger showers and isolated thunderstorms. Skies should clear by Saturday afternoon. A cold front comes through during the day on Saturday which helps kick up storms but, once it passes it will clear out the cloud cover and leave us with sunny skies and mid-60s for Sunday. To start off next work week cloud cover and rain chances return for both Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s. Tuesday could bring stronger storms. Enjoy the sunshine while we have it but bring he umbrella back out for the weekend.