SFA Counseling professor says limiting smart phone use may help reduce anxiety and stress

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Burke Mental Health in Nacogdoches will be hosting it’s 24th annual Mission Possible conference Wednesday, March 13th. This year’s event aims to educate guests on the relationship between mental health and technology, as well as how to find balance in a tech world. One of the keynote speakers says using smartphones as a distraction to cope with stress may cause more harm than good.
“I think some of us use our phone as a mind-numbing device,” professional counselor Dr. Le’Ann Solmonson said.
Staff at Burke mental health in Nacogdoches said this can turn into a kind of dependency, something they’re seeing more of.
“Our committee started looking at all of the issues that we’re seeing," Kinnie Reina of Burke said. "A lot of smartphone addiction.”
Solmonson said that smartphones often give users an immediate escape from their current reality, detaching them from any stress or anxiety they have. But according to her, detaching from our problems isn’t a bad thing.
“Checking out is not a bad thing," she said. "It’s what are you doing when you’re checking out and what are the benefits that you’re reaping from checking out.”
She said alternatives like taking a walk, reading a book, or having a conversation with a close friend can give that same feeling of escape better than idly scrolling through a phone or watching internet videos.
“You may be blocking out some of the things that causing you stress, but is that the healthiest way to do that," Solmonson said. “Are you rejuvenated and refreshed after you’ve been sitting for thirty minutes scrolling through social media?”
Another tip she gives clients is to schedule set times of the day to turn their phone off or put it away, further allowing them to disconnect with the world and reconnect with themselves.
“Have a point in the evening that you put your phone down and you don’t go back to it,” Solmonson said.
Doctor Solmonson’s presentation will be one of the many sessions available at the Mission Possible mental health conference in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, March 13th. The conference will be held at the Baker Patillo Student Center on the SFA campus from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
