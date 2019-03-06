Sinkhole found at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Zoo is closed after a sinkhole was discovered Wednesday morning.
The sinkhole was found off a service road in an undeveloped part of the zoo near the Oasis Tent, Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd said.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services director Jody Meiman said the sinkhole was discovered during a routine walkaround around 8:30 a.m.
He estimated the sinkhole was 50 yards wide by 80 yards long and could be 50 feet deep.
Before the sinkhole was discovered, the Louisville Mega Cavern, which is located under the Louisville Zoo, was closed due to a 3.4 earthquake that was reported in Maynard, Tennessee late Tuesday evening.
Louisville Mega Cavern executive vice president Charles Park said an inspection was being performed on the ziplines Wednesday morning when Mega Cavern staff heard a sound in an unoccupied portion of the cavern.
Meiman said engineers were on site inspecting the Mega Cavern and the site at the Zoo. He said crews from the Louisville Water Company, Louisville Gas and Electric and Metropolitan Sewer District were also accessing the area to determine if there are any issues.
No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.
The Zoo and the Mega Cavern will remain closed until engineers give an all clear.
The cause of the sinkhole has not been determined.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.