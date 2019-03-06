Texarkana woman named “Angel in Adoption” by Congress

“I thought of the biological parents as just kind of the evil person, who, how could you ever do that?” Coston said. “I have two biological children and one adopted child. After my first biological child, I realized what I had going on with me was postpartum depression. I had a whole support system that wrapped around me so that I could tell me husband, I need a break. I need you to take the children so that I don’t do something I regret. It hit home to me how much of a support system I have and how little of a support system a lot of the parents have who are having their children removed.”