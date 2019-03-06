Wisconsin-based company to break ground on new Lufkin facility

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A Wisconsin-based manufacturing business is getting a step closer to creating jobs in Deep East Texas. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday for Twin Disc’s new 50,000 sq. ft. facility in Lufkin.
The new building will be in the City Industrial Park on Highway 103. It will produce power take-offs and clutches for heavy duty industrial equipment. Twin Disc officials anticipate opening for business at the beginning of 2020. The new facility is expected to provide 20 to 30 new jobs with the intention of growing more jobs in the near future.
In August, the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation announced its plans to offer an economic incentive to Twin Disc.
According to a press release from Twin Disc, the company was founded in 1918. It is a global leader in power transmission technology. Products offered include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems.
The company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets.
Twin Disc’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. Its headquartered in Racine, WI. Twin Disc is a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
