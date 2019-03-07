Cloudy and warming up as we round out the week. Strong storms still on the table for Saturday.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The southerly winds will continue to aid our warm-up as we round out the week, with highs on Friday topping out in the middle 70′s. There is a 20% chance of showers in play for Friday, but most areas will remain dry.
A potent, fast-moving Pacific storm system will then bring us an 80% chance of rain and some strong thunderstorms to the Piney Woods on Saturday. The storms will arrive in the morning and move out by the mid-afternoon hours. Since this is a fast-moving system, rainfall amounts will generally average half-an-inch or less.
With a low-end risk for severe weather still in play, we have kept the First Alert Weather Day in place for Saturday.
With the frontal boundary stalling just to our south, we will not completely clear out behind the departing storms on Saturday. This means Sunday will see partly sunny skies before thicker clouds move in late. We have also added in a 20% chance of rain for late Sunday as more disturbances track closer to our area.
Another storm system will quickly move in from the desert southwest to ramp up our rain and storm chances by the early-to-middle part of next week. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, with an additional two-to-four inches of rain possible.
Overall, a fairly wet and disruptive weather pattern looks to be locked in place across East Texas through next week with very little sunshine expected.
