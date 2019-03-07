DETCOG conducts broadband survey to get better look at internet speeds

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is conducting a broadband study. DETCOG is asking residents and businesses to take the survey so it can better understand the internet speeds people have access to in Deep East Texas.
DETCOG says the goal is to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the entire DETCOG region, especially the most rural areas.
Click here to take the survey. It ends Sunday, March 17.
In addition to the survey, Texas State Senator Robert Nichols’ filed Senate Bill 14 in February. The bill would help increase access to broadband internet for rural areas in Texas.
Nichols’ proposed plan would be done through the help of Texas electric cooperatives. According to SB 14, these co-ops are nonprofits that have “more than 300,000 miles of distribution lines” that could be tapped into for broadband support. The idea is to use the existing electricity infrastructure to deploy broadband to the members they serve and meet their need for high-speed internet.
If SB 14 passes, it would not be a mandate, it would be optional for co-ops to offer to its members. Nichols said each co-op would lay out a presentation, similar to a board meeting or stockholders meeting, and the co-op’s members would either agree to do it or not.
As of Thursday, SB 14 has picked up 15 coauthors.
