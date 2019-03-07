East Texas Ag News: Latest numbers for cattle, hay producers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifer class averages ended a full 3 to 5 dollars lower. Those numbers are from the East Texas livestock market report out of Crockett.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says alfalfa sold steady to up to 5 dollars lower compared to last week.
Meanwhile, Coastal Bermuda sold steady to firm to do a higher demand. Top quality hay is difficult to find this time of the year as producers are cleaning out inventory to make room for new crop.
