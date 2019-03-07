East Texas teams shine in NJCAA Region XIV basketball tournament

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTRE) - The first two days of the NJCAA Region XIV Tournament has proven that the East Texas squads may have the best chance to move on to the national tournament.
Below is a recap of the tournament from the Region XIV and an updated schedule.
Women’s Play-In Game - Monday, March 4, 2019
Play-In – 6:30pm – Paris (#8-T) def. Coastal Bend (#8-T), 70-63
Men’s First Round Games - Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Game 1 – 1:00pm – Kilgore (East #5) def. Blinn (South #4), 69-68
Game 2 – 3:00pm – Panola (East #3) def. Coastal Bend (South #6), 70-66
Game 3 – 6:00pm – TVCC (East #4) def. Lee (South #5), 87-62
Game 4 – 8:00pm – Lamar (South #3) def. BPCC (East #6), 90-84
Women’s Quarterfinals – Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Game 5 – 1:00pm - Tyler (#1) def. Paris (#8), 69-56
Game 6 – 3:00pm - Kilgore (#4) def. Panola (#5), 91- 88 OT
Game 7 – 6:00pm - TVCC (#2) def. Blinn (#7), 88-52
Game 8 – 8:00pm - Angelina (#3) def. BPCC (#6) 93-47
Men’s Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 7, 2019
Game 9 – 1:00pm – Navarro (East #1) vs. Kilgore (East #5)
Game 10 – 3:00pm – Angelina (South #2) vs. Panola (East #3)
Game 11 – 6:00pm – Jacksonville (South #1) vs. TVCC (East #4)
Game 12 – 8:00pm – Tyler (East #2) vs. Lamar (South #3)
Women’s & Men’s Semifinals – Friday, March 8, 2019
Game 13 – 1:00pm – Tyler (#1) vs. Kilgore (#4)
Game 14 – 3:00pm – TVCC (#2) vs. Angelina (#3)
Game 15 – 6:00pm – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner
Game 16 – 8:00pm – Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner
Women’s & Men’s Championships – Saturday, March 9, 2019
Game 17 – 4:00pm – Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner
Game 18 – 7:00pm – Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner
