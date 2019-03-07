Fire destroys Shelby County farmhouse

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Shelby County farmhouse was a total loss after a structure fire that occurred Wednesday morning.
Chief Keith Byndom with the Center Fire Department said CFD firefighters responded to the blaze at a home located in the 900 block of County Road 3134 at about 10:30 a.m.
“It was fully involved when we got to the scene,” Byndom said. “The house was a total loss.”
The Center Fire Department crew had the fire under control by about 11 a.m., Byndom said.
No one was in the house, which was owned by Tracy Collins, at the time of the fire. Byndom said the two occupants of the house were at work at a chicken farm owned by Collins when someone smelled smoke and called 911.
Byndom said the man and woman who lived at the house lost everything. He added that Collins is working on arrangements for the couple to use a travel trailer as temporary housing.
Byndom said the cause of the fire is still unknown at his time.
