1 lane of traffic blocked after log truck rollover on FM 1751 in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - One lane of traffic is still blocked after a log truck rolled over on FM 1751 north of State Highway 103 in Sabine County.
Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Transportation said Thursday afternoon that the northbound lane of traffic is blocked.
“Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” Oaks said. “TxDOT is assisting with traffic control. Motorists should reduce speed through the area or choose alternate routes.”
