Lufkin’s Natasha Mack brings home National Player of the Year honor
By Caleb Beames | March 7, 2019 at 3:47 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 3:48 PM

ATLANTA (March 7, 2019) – Natasha Mack of Angelina College is the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Player of the Year and headlines the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team, announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association today.

Mack averaged 23.9 points per game and 11.4 rebounds per game for the regular season. She started all 29 of the team’s games while shooting 59.3 percent from the field. Last season, she was a first team WBCA Coaches’ All-American and a second team NJCAA All-American. She also earned NJCAA Region XIV Freshman of the Year honors. Mack is the single-season record holder at Angelina College in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Coming out of Lufkin High School, she was one of the ESPN top 100 recruits.

The WBCA presents the Player of the Year award annually to the top player in five of the six WBCA membership divisions (NCAA Divisions II, and III, NAIA, two-year college and high school). The Player of the Year and the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in that division. The Wade Trophy is presented to the best player in NCAA Division I.

“The WBCA is pleased to name Natasha Mack as the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Player of the Year,” said Danielle Donehew, executive director of the WBCA. “Natasha has played an integral role in guiding her team to an extraordinary season and is very deserving of this distinguished honor. The WBCA applauds Natasha for her hard work, dedication and contributions to the game.”

Here is the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team:

Daliyah Brown - Miami-Dade College

Abby Coates - Illinois Central College

Alexus Dye - Gulf Coast State College

Gabbie Green - South Plains College

Patrycja Jaworska - Miles Community College

Natasha Mack - Angelina College

Juliunn Redmond - Tallahassee Community College

Brooke Reynolds - Central Maine Community College

Taylor Stricklin - Umpqua Community College

Silvia Veloso - Seward County Community College

“The 10 members of the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America Team are well deserving of this recognition, and the WBCA congratulates them for their accomplishments this season,” said Donehew. “These young women have worked to elevate themselves and their teams to an elite level and through their exceptional talents on the basketball court, they have lifted the women’s game.”

Here are the student-athletes who received 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:

Jayla Bibbs - Lake Michigan College

Makenzie Bond - Eastern Arizona College

Daisha Bradford - Tallahassee Community College

Sankia Braxton - San Joaquin Delta College

Curtessia Dean - Trinity Valley Community College

Rachel Dumoulin - Elgin Community College

Alexius Foster - Dawson Community College

Lexi Hernandez - Seward County Community College

Hannah Kreiger - Hudson Valley Community College

Arleighshya McElroy - Trinity Valley Community College

Michelle Pruitt - Miami-Dade College

Kristen Quigley - Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Cece Quintino - Ventura College

Jordyn Reynolds - Central Maine Community College

Jacionna Stowers - Johnson County Community College

Aniah Williams - Madison College

About the WBCA: Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit www.WBCA.org for more details about the Association.