Lufkin’s Natasha Mack brings home National Player of the Year honor

From the WBCA
ATLANTA (March 7, 2019) – Natasha Mack of Angelina College is the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Player of the Year and headlines the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team, announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association today.
Mack averaged 23.9 points per game and 11.4 rebounds per game for the regular season. She started all 29 of the team’s games while shooting 59.3 percent from the field. Last season, she was a first team WBCA Coaches’ All-American and a second team NJCAA All-American. She also earned NJCAA Region XIV Freshman of the Year honors. Mack is the single-season record holder at Angelina College in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Coming out of Lufkin High School, she was one of the ESPN top 100 recruits.
The WBCA presents the Player of the Year award annually to the top player in five of the six WBCA membership divisions (NCAA Divisions II, and III, NAIA, two-year college and high school). The Player of the Year and the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in that division. The Wade Trophy is presented to the best player in NCAA Division I.
“The WBCA is pleased to name Natasha Mack as the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Player of the Year,” said Danielle Donehew, executive director of the WBCA. “Natasha has played an integral role in guiding her team to an extraordinary season and is very deserving of this distinguished honor. The WBCA applauds Natasha for her hard work, dedication and contributions to the game.”
Here is the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team:
Daliyah Brown - Miami-Dade College
Abby Coates - Illinois Central College
Alexus Dye - Gulf Coast State College
Gabbie Green - South Plains College
Patrycja Jaworska - Miles Community College
Natasha Mack - Angelina College
Juliunn Redmond - Tallahassee Community College
Brooke Reynolds - Central Maine Community College
Taylor Stricklin - Umpqua Community College
Silvia Veloso - Seward County Community College
“The 10 members of the 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America Team are well deserving of this recognition, and the WBCA congratulates them for their accomplishments this season,” said Donehew. “These young women have worked to elevate themselves and their teams to an elite level and through their exceptional talents on the basketball court, they have lifted the women’s game.”
Here are the student-athletes who received 2019 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:
Jayla Bibbs - Lake Michigan College
Makenzie Bond - Eastern Arizona College
Daisha Bradford - Tallahassee Community College
Sankia Braxton - San Joaquin Delta College
Curtessia Dean - Trinity Valley Community College
Rachel Dumoulin - Elgin Community College
Alexius Foster - Dawson Community College
Lexi Hernandez - Seward County Community College
Hannah Kreiger - Hudson Valley Community College
Arleighshya McElroy - Trinity Valley Community College
Michelle Pruitt - Miami-Dade College
Kristen Quigley - Chandler-Gilbert Community College
Cece Quintino - Ventura College
Jordyn Reynolds - Central Maine Community College
Jacionna Stowers - Johnson County Community College
Aniah Williams - Madison College
About the WBCA: Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit www.WBCA.org for more details about the Association.