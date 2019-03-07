One year later: Angelina County sawmill development begins hiring process

“There’s a great skill-set here, a lot of strong, technical knowledge and hardworking individuals in this town,” Sorrell added. “A lot of them have been displaced over time based on some of the industry that’s moved out. So it’s a great opportunity to take those individuals, give them an opportunity, if you will, to go to work here and move back to their community, even if it’s for this job or maybe a job that this could spurn off in a different kind of way.”