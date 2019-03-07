Prom Project in Lufkin offers to help teens in need of dress, advice for prom night

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Prom season has arrived, sending teenagers across East Texas into a frenzy shopping for dresses and accessories. A Lufkin organization hopes to help bridge the gap for teens who may not otherwise have affordable dress options.
Prom Project in Lufkin has served the community for the past 11 years. The organization will again open its doors to East Texas teens who are looking for a dress without spending hundreds of dollars. Prom Project have dresses in all colors and sizes, makeup, shoes, and accessories to make prom night as memorable as any other.
Kim Simmons, director of prevention at Prom Project, said the organization offers much more than just dress options.
“The Prom Project for us got started when we visited a Dallas partner and they were talking about the success they had with educating girls during prom time on the dangers of drink, driving, alcohol-related deaths, and also just drugs and problems associated with prom night," said Simmons.
Simmons said not only does the organization offer a way to give back to the community, but it serves as a platform to educate high school students on the misconceptions and challenges prom night can bring.
“We provide education to any of the girls who come in and get a dress. What we do is talk to them about having a plan," said Simmons. “The biggest thing about having to avoid any kind of situation you wouldn’t want to be in is to plan ahead for that.”
Simmons added that many of those plans include having a parent of trusted adult they can consult with and rely on to help get them out of situations they may be too afraid to handle themselves.
Aside from the education, Simmons said Prom Project offers East Texas teenagers the opportunity to shop for dress, shoes, and accessories for their big night without the worry that price tags can bring.
“We don’t require any type of financial paperwork; if a girl comes and asks and says that there’s a need for a dress, we take her, or the family’s word on that.” Simmons explained. “What we do is allow them to shop for a dress, and once they get their dress, we have an opportunity to accessorize with some of our donated items, and then we spend time in education with them.”
Prom Project is located on 728 South Timberland and will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2pm to 6pm. Everything is free and no financial background will be needed to get a dress.
