Sabine County Sheriff’s Office illegal gambling investigation results in 1 arrest, seizure of 8-liners

SABINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - After several undercover operations were conducted at a business in Bronson, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on February 27. One person was arrested, and deputies seized several items of evidence, including several eight-liner machines.
According to a press release that was posted on the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday afternoon, the business is located at 10800 U.S. Highway 96 North in Bronson.
So far, one of the owners of the business has been arrested. Mohammed Moin, 46, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Sabine County Jail, the press release stated. There are outstanding warrants for the remaining suspects. They include Sohail Moiz, 34, of Jasper County, Zubair Ali, 28, of Nacogdoches, Karim Noorani, 58, of Sugar Land, and Karim Lakhani, 23, of Fort Worth.
“Four people were taken into custody for unrelated narcotic violations which were discovered by deputies during the search,” the press release stated. “The building and its contents were seized as evidence along with several pieces of gambling equipment.”
According to the press release, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has served several additional search warrants at businesses and residences in Nacogdoches and Sugar Land.
“The investigation continues into the activities at the business and additional charges could result before the investigation is complete,” the press release stated.
