SFA Ladyjacks lock up at least a 2 seed with 65-48 win

HOW IT HAPPENED SFA opened the contest locked in on defense, holding the Wildcats scoreless on their first four possessions, including two shot clock violations. ACU would jump ahead 5-4 after a slow start, but the Ladyjacks went on an 8-0 run spanning two minutes to lead 12-5 at the media timeout of the first quarter. Unfazed, ACU would rattled off a 7-0 run of their own in the final five minutes of play to tie the game at 12-apiece heading to the second quarter. Aiyana Johnson gave the Ladyjacks a boost in the second frame, scoring five quick points and blocking a shot in quick succession to briefly put SFA back on top, 19-17. ACU would take a 22-19 lead into the media timeout of the second quarter. The teams remained tightly locked heading into the halftime break at 29-29. In the third quarter, the Ladyjacks outscored ACU 17-12 to retake a substantial lead for the first time since the early going, leading 46-41 after three full quarters thanks to a 10-2 run to close out the frame. In the fourth quarter, SFA would extend the lead out to 11 on a trey by Heaven Hamling with 3:05 remaining in the contest (59-48). A 7-0 run in the waning minutes of the contest gave SFA added insurance, as the 'Cats would get no closer the rest of the way, going scoreless for the final four minutes of play.