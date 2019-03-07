Students learn about the dangers of drinking and driving through Arrive Alive Tour simulator

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -Kayla Robinson is the Vice President of the Student Government Association at Angelina College.
Robinson’s friend was texting and driving and was involved in a crash.
I grew up in a small town and the cops knew everyone, so they didn’t think it was a big deal to let them slide and it ended it messing up their life
She and along with her adviser, Jordan Lacaille decided to bring the Arrive Alive Tour to provide students with hands on experience in a controlled environment for texting and driving, drinking and driving, and drugged driving.
“It was crazy, it was so life like it was like I was actually driving in the car and at first your side view goes out and then the whole thing goes blurry,” said Robinson.
“Oh, that was horrible, I say eye opening that was one of the first things my students told my was it was eye opening my blood alcohol concentration went up to .16 which is twice the legal limit and I was the first one to die because I got into a head on collision,” said Lacaille.
Now, Lacaille and Robinson both say their goal is to use their experience and the arrive alive tour to educate students.
I want them to know that it can happen to them and one quick text can ruin your life and if you are drinking don’t drive you know obviously it’s a bad thing it’s going to mess up your life.
Statistics show that 29 people per day die from drinking and driving.
