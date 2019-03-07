Texas gas prices increase again ahead of Spring Break

AAA Texas: Price per gallon 16 percent higher than in January

AAA Texas says gas prices are up 3 cents in Texas this week. Statewide prices are up 16 percent since January. (File Photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | March 7, 2019 at 12:26 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 12:26 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The price at the pump is up again this week. AAA Texas is reporting a statewide jump of 3 cents.

That puts the average price per gallon at $2.21. Despite the bad news, the prices in East Texas are among the cheapest in the state.

Right now, the average price in the Tyler area is $2.15 per gallon. Meanwhile, the highest prices are in Midland where drivers are paying an average $2.45 a gallon.

Texas gas prices were at as low as $1.91 in January. Since then, drivers have seen a 16-percent increase.

AAA says gas prices rose steadily in February as several refineries underwent planned and unplanned maintenance. Last month also saw a rise in crude oil prices.

Drivers across the U.S. are paying 4 cents more per gallon this week, putting the average at $2.45, according to AAA.

