Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! A nice break from the freezing temperatures as we’re waking up in the lower to middle 40s this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Warm and windy conditions for your Thursday with temperatures climbing into the middle 60s for highs this afternoon and breezy south-southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph. Only a slight chance for a few scattered showers today with better chances for showers and a few thundershowers on Friday. Temperatures will be even warmer, climbing into the lower 70s for afternoon highs. Heading into Saturday, there is a potential for severe weather developing in East Texas so we have declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day from the early morning hours into the late afternoon. Greatest threats with this severe weather seem to be strong damaging winds, large hail and the potential for isolated tornadoes to develop. As we get closer to Saturday, now would be a great time to make sure you’ve downloaded the KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps. They are free and will notify you if there is any severe weather at a location near you. Please stay safe and weather aware. As we learn more about the setup on Saturday we will continue to keep you updated. A brief break in the rain on Sunday with sunny skies before the clouds and rain return to East Texas for the first half of your next work week.