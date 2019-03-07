5 TJC sweeps Angelina in conference opener

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - When the day started it lookd as if rust would not be a factor for the Angelina College softball team.
The Lady Roadrunners had not played a game since mid Feburary due to weather cancellations. The first series back would not be easy as they welcomed the #5 Tyler Junior College Lady Apaches to town.
The first two innings of the first game went as well as could have been hoped for with the girls scoring 2 runs. The tide appeared to change when Courtnie Heller went deep in the fourth inning. AC would have to claw their way back into it and sent thegame to extra innings but their rivals from the north pulled away and won 5-4 after Maleah Olvera would drive in the eventual winning run.
Not sure if it was momentum or just not enough gas in the tank, the Lady ROadrunners could not get anything going it seemed in game 2 and fell 15-5.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.