WEBXTRA: Monster trucks will be in Lufkin for Mechanical Mayhem

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - An iconic monster truck from the 1980s and 90s made a stop at Lufkin’s Outback Steakhouse Thursday afternoon to kick off the upcoming East Texas Mechanical Mayhem show at the George H. Henderson Expo Center.
The Bearfoot monster truck was a wildly popular draw in the 1980s and 90s, and the arenas where it appeared were usually sold out. It will be available for photos at the Outback Steakhouse until 7 p.m. tonight.
Clint Watson, who drives Bearfoot, said the monster truck was actually retired for a few years, and they brought it back.
“It’s going to be a big show,” Watson said. “We’re going to be doing wheelies and racing. It’s going to be fun."
Watson said arena shows like the upcoming Mechanical Mayhem are more “up close and personal” than monster trucks shows at larger arenas in places like Houston and Dallas.
The East Texas Mechanical Mayhem show will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights.
