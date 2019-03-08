Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas builds new recovery facility

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -After seeing the need, The Alcohol And Drug Abuse Council Of Deep East Texas began efforts to build a new facility, helping people recover from drugs and alcohol.
“After they have finished with a counselor they may need peer assistance or a recovery coach to help them progress through the next year of their life,” said Phyllis Grandgeorge, Executive Director of The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council Of Deep East Texas.
Counselors will be available to help patients talk through their struggles.
They'll also help with job placement, parenting classes and navigating through society, all at no cost.
"We have online programs like the father initiative and online programs for parenting with mother’s who have addiction issues and we will be doing those training’s in our computer room and then we will also be having groups here that are peer lead,” said Grandgeorge.
Their ultimate goal: is to prevent relapse.
“And if we can work with them on their different levels from the beginning when someone is seeking help, we begin to work a recovery plan that takes them throughout a year of their life and then we can help re-enter them into the different things. We refer them to build confidence helping them to be stronger in what they need to do,” said Grandgeorge.
The recovery center is in its final stages of renovations and is currently awaiting approval for their building license.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.