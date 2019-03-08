Angelina County poverty rate high, despite improved national economy

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Angelina County is one of ten across the nation where the poverty rate has increased, despite an improved nationwide economy.
The list of ten counties was posted on the popular site Money Talks News. (www.moneytalksnews.com)
While it's not the best publicity, many feel the information can't be ignored.
Visit the Christion Information and Service Center in Lufkin to meet the thousands living below the poverty level..
A study of 2017 Census Bureau data shows since 2009 Angelina County's poverty rate increased over 6 ½ percent. In 2009, when the recession ended, the poverty rate was at 15.1%. In 2017, when the last Census data was made available, the poverty rate was at 21.7%. An alarming bit of news, even for those who might expect it to have happened.
CISC board member and Lufkin City Council woman Guessippina Bonner said,"First of all I was shocked."
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery had a similar response.
"I was absolutely shocked. I couldn't believe it."
Sandra Walton can believe it. She's the one in five Angelina County residents who lives below the poverty level.
"Sometimes it kinda makes you ashamed. And sometimes it makes you kinda hurt," said the grandmother who cares for a grandchild.
Elected officials are aware now that Angelina County is a pocket of America where after the recession the economy got worse, not better.
“During that period of time is the eight years when we lost all of our industry," notes Lymbery.
The loss of jobs forced young families and those nearing retirement to join the once primarily elderly population at food banks where lists of clients kept growing
"We see it by the number of people we're seeing. We serve about 17,000 people a month," said Steve Moore, a board member for CISC.
Judge Lymbery is confident when the next census comes around more families of four will be out of the poverty stricken range. A total annual income of just over $24,000 is considered to be a life of poverty for a family of four.
“We won't be in that classification again, I can tell you that,” said a confident Judge Lymbery. “We are getting a lot better. We are adding the jobs."
But it’s not to the degree when major industries with good pay were around.
Bonner, who is currently studying the homeless rate, encourages the unemployed to seek job training.
"It also begins with the individual's desire to move out of that environment, so we could certainly do more in terms of offering training,” said Bonner. “Break the cycle of poverty. That is in and of itself is a major issue."
