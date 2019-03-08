Burglary victim seeking to recover sentimental, valuable stolen deer mounts

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - After his home was burglarized, an East Texas man is putting out the word that he wants something back that’s very important to him. Not money or electronics, but something that has deeper meaning to him.
It happened last week at a Smith County home on Pollan Street off of west Highway 64. Someone had smashed through the back door, cutting themselves in the process.
" I came home and noticed my house had been broken into. I got to looking around and they took some normal items," he says.
A flat screen television and some gun ammunition was taken. After assessing the house and the burglary, Stewart says there was one thing on the list he couldn't believe was taken.
"I noticed that my shoulder mounts, my white tail deer mounts were gone," he says.
Five of the mounts total were taken, some going back to Stewart’s childhood.
“I shot my first deer when I was five. I’ve been hunting, fishing, camping my entire life,” Trace says.
They didn't steal anything else. They passed up power tools and other expensive items.
But the mounts do have a price.
“They’re between $3500-3900. They are valuable. Restaurants and places like that will buy them,” Stewart says.
It’s those memories of him and his father hunting that the mounts represent.
“I can never replace them. I’ve had them since I was a kid. I’ve just got memories now of them,” he says.
He filed a report with the Smith County Sheriffs Office and hopes somehow they can be recovered.
"I'd like them back. I can never replace them. The other stuff can be replaced, but not this," says Trace.
Stewart is offering a reward for the return of his deer mounts.
