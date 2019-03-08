(KLTV/KTRE) - Mike Chubboy, owner of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, shares a scrumptious recipe for a lasagna that is sure to please just about anyone, even your low-carb family members and friends.
Cabbage lasagna by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant
Ingredients for 12 servings:
24 oz tomato sauce
2 1/2 lbs beef hamburger
1 med yellow onion
2 large roma tomato
3 med cabbage heads
2 lbs mozzarella
1/2 lb ricotta
1/2 stick salted butter
First, cook hamburger, chop to smallest sizes. Pour off 75% of fat. Add chopped onions, diced tomato, 24 oz of tomato sauce and 24 oz of water. Bring to boil, then simmer about 1 hour, or until onions nearly disappear. Set to side.
Second, Chop the cabbage into 2" cubes. Place into large pot with butter. Add water to 25% of cabbage height. Bring to boil. Stop, stir and repeat until cabbage lets water go. Repeat until cabbage is tender. Do not over cook as it kills the deal. Set to side.
Third, Now, layer into your cooking pan with cabbage covering bottom, then add 1/2 your hamburger sauce, cover with mozzarella finish with ricotta spread
across the top. Repeat this step. So you have two layers. Finish with cabbage, with the balance of your hamburger sauce. Cover with mozzarella.
Finally, Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Finish for 3 to 4 minutes at 425 degrees to brown the mozzarella.
You can learn more about Brigitta’s by following their Facebook page. They’re located at 202 Hwy 31E in Kilgore. 903-331-5642
