Daylight Saving Time means it’s time to check smoke detector batteries

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Daylight Saving Time is this Sunday and firefighters are using it the opportunity to remind you to check and change your smoke detector batteries.
Fire officials say a smoke detector can’t save your life if the battery doesn’t work.
"Countless studies have shown that smoke detectors and fire detectors absolutely save lives. There's no question. So many times, especially in the middle of the night is when a lot of fires are going to occur," said Wade Modisette, deputy fire marshal for the City of Lufkin Fire Department.
Fire officials recommend to switch out the batteries at least twice a year.
