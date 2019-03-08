DPS: Intoxicated Groveton was driving with two 5-year-old boys in pickup with him

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a 44-year-old man Thursday in connection to allegations that he drove while intoxicated with two 5-year-old boys in the car with him.
David Hill, of Groveton, was arrested and charged with abandoning and endangering a child and driving while intoxicated (third or more).
According to a press release, a DPS trooper stopped a 2010 Nissan pickup for a traffic violation on Front Street in Groveton at about 12 p.m. Thursday.
Hill, the driver of the pickup, was found to be intoxicated, and he was arrested, the press release stated.
“Two 5-year-old male children were with Hill at the time of arrest,” the press release stated. “They were released to a family member.”
A passenger in Hill’s vehicle, Kenneth Roberts, 37, was arrested for public intoxication.
Hill was transported to the Trinity County Jail.
