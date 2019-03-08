First Alert Weather Day Cancelled for Saturday, but showers and storms still likely

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have some good news in that the threat for severe weather in our part of Deep East Texas looks rather weak at this time for tomorrow. Therefore, we have cancelled the First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
By dropping the First Alert Weather Day, we are by no means saying that we will avoid rain and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. It just means the likelihood of severe weather is rather low.
The chance of rain and isolated storms on Saturday remains high at 70%. We are honing in on the thin line of showers and thunderstorms arriving sometime shortly after lunch and lasting until the mid-afternoon hours before the front shifts the moisture out of our area. Since this is a fast-moving system, rainfall amounts will generally average half-an-inch or less.
With the frontal boundary stalling just to our south, we will not completely clear out behind the departing storms on Saturday. This means Sunday will see partly sunny skies before thicker clouds move in late. We have also added in a 20% chance of rain for late Sunday afternoon.
More wet and unsettled weather quickly returns early next week as more disturbances track over East Texas. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, with an additional two-to-four inches of rain possible.
