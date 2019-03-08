First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Saturday

Once again, the northern sections of East Texas will be under a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms during this time period with Large Hail (1.00″ in diameter or larger) and very gusty, Thunderstorm Winds (60 mph or stronger) in the strongest storms. If you draw a line from just south of Palestine to Rusk to the north of Center, the areas north of that line have the best chances of strong/severe storms. This does include the Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville areas.