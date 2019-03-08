First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Saturday

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remain in effect for Saturday morning through the middle portion of the afternoon.
Most of the storms should be out of the northern sections of East Texas by noon or shortly thereafter, and should exit the southernmost areas by mid-afternoon.
Once again, the northern sections of East Texas will be under a SLIGHT RISK for strong/severe storms during this time period with Large Hail (1.00″ in diameter or larger) and very gusty, Thunderstorm Winds (60 mph or stronger) in the strongest storms. If you draw a line from just south of Palestine to Rusk to the north of Center, the areas north of that line have the best chances of strong/severe storms. This does include the Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville areas.
South of that line, the Lufkin/Nacogdoches areas, has a lesser chance but still may see some stronger storms.
By late in the afternoon, it appears that ALL of East Texas will be clear of storms and many of us will be seeing some sunshine and warm temperatures. Winds behind this front will only shift toward the west, so mild air will persist through the rest of the day.
Please be Weather Alert early on Saturday.
