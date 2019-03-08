Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A windy day today with winds from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Those southerly winds are feeding warmth and moisture into East Texas so expect mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for scattered showers and patchy drizzle throughout the day. Breezy southerly winds will continue to feed warmth and moisture into East Texas overnight, destabilizing our atmosphere ahead of a pacific cold front that is slated to arrive in East Texas early tomorrow morning. Due to this set up, severe weather is possible in East Texas early tomorrow so we’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday morning through the early afternoon hours. At this time, gusty damaging winds, hail up to 1″ in diameter and even the possibility for tornadoes are the greatest threats with this system. Once the front passes, skies will partly clear into the evening hours Saturday and things will quiet down for a time. During the day on Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers, then better chances for showers and isolated thundershowers for the first half of your next work week. Overall, temperatures will range from warm to mild as we will jump into the mid to upper 70s today and Saturday before dropping to near 60 degrees behind the cold front by Monday. Another rapid warm up into the mid to upper 60s to near 70 degrees by Wednesday before another cold front is expected to arrive in East Texas. In the meantime, as we get closer to Saturday it is a very good idea to remain weather aware and check for updates throughout the day. We will keep a very close eye on the storms once they have arrived and will keep you updated.