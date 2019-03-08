Male tiger ‘Baram’ dies after extended illness at Ellen Trout Zoo

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo has announced that their male tiger has died after an extended illness.
Baram was a 19-year-old Malayan tiger, the zoo says, and had been receiving treatment for several symptoms his caretakers had noticed. They said that for several months, he had left food behind, and he had begun having mobility issues, as well.
The zoo noted that his condition had continued to deteriorate until more recently, when it progressed quickly, especially in the past week. They said that there have been daily observations and discussions between the husbandry staff and the staff veterinarian to address his needs and provide him all medical support and comfort possible. However, it was evident his condition would not improve, according to those experts.
The zoo team said, “Because it was evident that his condition would not improve but only worsen, a very difficult decision was made. He was kindly and humanely euthanized to prevent any further suffering. His primary caregivers were with him until the end.”
The zoo noted that 19 years, 8 months, and 25 days old is “very geriatric” for tigers.
