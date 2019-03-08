Martin’s Mill boys basketball team loses to Gruver, 55-42, in state semifinal

SAN ANTONIO TX (KTRE) - The Martin’s Mill boys basketball team saw its quest for a state title come to an end Friday morning when they lost to Gruver 55-42 in the 2A state semifinal game.
Going into the game, Martin’s Mill was ranked third in the state. Gruver was ninth.
Gruver will now face the winner of the game between Shelbyville and Hearne, which starts today at 11 a.m.
Two Gruver players had a combined 47 points on offense. Two Martin’s Mill players scored 10 points each, and one player scored 8 points.
Gruver shot 17 of 40 field goals for 43 percent. By comparison, Martin’s Mill made 16 of 43 shots, or 37 percent. However, Gruver also hit 19 of 25 free throws for a 76 percent scoring percentage. Martin’s Mill struggled at the free-throw line, hitting only eight of 15 free throws (53 percent).
