SFA to gather input from community before search for next university president

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University is preparing to launch its search for its next university president, but before it does, it’s holding an open forum to get input from the students, faculty, and the community of Nacogdoches.
The search firm for a new president for SFA will be on campus Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12 to conduct an open forum. The search firm hopes to get plenty of feedback about what qualities the next president of SFA should have.
'This university has such a key role in this entire community and it’s done such a great job of lifting people’s lives up," said Alton Frailey, chairman of the search committee and regent at SFA. “So we think that we must have the community ownership continue, we must have the community acceptance of what we’re doing at the university, and we must have community support as well."
Members of the SFA search committee and search firm representatives have invited the public to join them for an open forum Monday, March 11 at 2:30 p.m. in the Baker Patillo Student Center on the SFA campus.
