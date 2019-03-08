Trooper pleads guilty to lying during divorce proceedings

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A trooper has pleaded guilty to perjury for allegedly lying during his divorce proceedings.
Trooper Richard Hill, out of Shelby County, pleaded guilty in a Nacogdoches County courtroom on Friday. He agreed to 12 months deferred adjudication. Hill must also surrender his peace officer license and pay a $750 fine.
Hill also agreed to pay $237 in court costs and to donate $200 to the food back.
In June, Hill admitted that part of his testimony in his divorce proceedings wasn’t truthful. Hill reportedly lied about missing speakers from a red truck awarded to his ex-wife, Jima Hill, among other things.
