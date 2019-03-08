VIDEO: Police Special Response Team members give Leadership Lufkin class a surprise

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Members of the police department’s Special Response Team gave the 2019 Leadership Lufkin quite a surprise during a recent demonstration.
The Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page posted a video of the shock and awe moment.
“VIDEO: The Special Response Team had a little fun yesterday during a presentation for the 2019 Leadership Lufkin Class,” the Facebook post stated.
The post also had the hashtags #thatflashbangthough, #dontrythisathome, and #boomgoesthedynamite.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that the Lufkin PD SRT members put on a demonstration of what they do for the 2019 Leadership Lufkin class. However, the Leadership Lufkin members didn’t know some of the SRT officers were hidden in a room off to the side.
She said when someone said the right word, the SRT members burst out into the room in a mock room entry and set off a flash-bang grenade. The video caught the Leadership Lufkin members jumping in surprise and then laughing.
According to the Lufkin and Angelina County Chamber of Commerce website, Leadership Lufkin is a “prestigious nine-month introductory program designed to identify and educate the existing and potential leaders of Lufkin and Angelina County.”
The program consists of day-long sessions designed to orient the class to particular aspects and issues of the community like health care and safety, social services, local/county/state government, education, economic development, and quality of life in Angelina County.
For more information on Leadership Lufkin, click this link.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.