‘What has been will be again’: Woodworker turns Lufkin church’s old organ into works of art

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Ecclesiastes 1:9 has taken whole new meaning at Saint Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin. While the church enjoys listening to its new organ ring in worship every week, it will soon celebrate what became of its old organ, as well.
Several years ago, church leaders decided it was time to upgrade the church’s organ; the old one had fallen into disrepair, which is a problem considering the role an organ plays into weekly worship services. A campaign began to raise money and find a new organ that suited all of the church’s needs. When the search was done and over with, attention turned to what would become of the old organ.
It didn’t take long for inspiration to strike.
“Several years ago, we changed the windows in the church and the ladies of the church repurposed the old glass into jewelry and table decorations," said Ralph Morgan, priest and pastor at St. Cyprian’s. “Jake [Squires] took some of the pews that were moved out of the church and repurposed them into a table and some benches and a few different things.”
Morgan said when the process of finding a new organ began, Squires began taking the wood, the keys and pedals, and began brainstorming ways he could create something people might want as a souvenir.
“I got into woodwork several years ago,” said Squiers. “I particularly like refinishing, rebuilding, restoring old furniture and such. Now I’ve been getting into building furniture.”
Which comes in handy because the church repurposes everything it can, Squiers said. He pointed to one of his favorite examples, when he turned several pews the church had no other need for into a conference room table.
“It was an awesome table,” Squiers recalled. “I got a lot of satisfaction out of that; doing work for the church and for friends. But particularly at the church, taking some of my skills as a woodworker and applying it to various projects at the church. I get a lot of satisfaction out of that.”
“Jake is a very hands-on type person, he’s very much of a leader, but he’s also a very kind and compassionate man also,” said Morgan. “He’s been the treasurer for our church for a number of years, loves this place, and loves this community.”
When Squiers helped take down the old organ to make room for the new one, he said he didn’t have much of an idea of what it would become. To help in the process, they took the organ down in many pieces, moved it into Squiers’ garage, and let his brain get to work.
His first project he worked on was taking pieces of the console, which consists of the floor, pedalboard, and the console lid, and he said he fashioned a table out of it.
“Out of the console, I took one set of keyboards and made a shelf; I took a section, a small section of pipes, to make a small array,” Squiers added.
Just as important as the pieces of art that come from the old organ is what the church can do with them. Squiers said the pieces would most likely be sold as part of an auction at the church, possibly as a fundraiser for the Music Ministry project.
“I do very much enjoy taking something that would normally have been discarded, but take it and repurpose, revitalize it, renew it as something for folks to enjoy forever,” Squiers added. “It has served it’s purpose as an organ; now it’s going to live on in the memories of those who will own these things as a precious part of our church.”aa
