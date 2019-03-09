DPS: Two people killed in wreck in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - From the Texas Department of Public Safety:
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a report of a major crash last night on US 259, about twelve miles north of Nacogdoches.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 9:38 p.m., a 2003 Ford SUV was traveling south on US 259 in the inside lane.
For unknown reasons the driver of the Ford drove over the center of the roadway and struck a northbound 2014 Cadillac SUV head-on.
The driver of the Ford is identified as 38-year-old Victor Cecilio-Rodriquez from Lufkin. Cecilio-Rodriquez was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace.
The driver of the Cadillac is identified as 64-year-old Huey Henderson from Henderson, TX. Henderson was also pronounced deceased at the scene. Three passengers traveling with Henderson were transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and identified as 63-year-old Leah Henderson and two 15-year-old females.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
