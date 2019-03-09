legendary Monster Trucks invade Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Some of the biggest Monster Truck names over the past few decades are putting on a show for fans in Lufkin.
The East Texas Mechanical mayhem event at the George H. Henderson Expo center is showcasing the next generation of drivers in King Krunch, Bear Foot and Monster Patrol.
KingKrunch is back with the family that first gave it life. Originally owned by Scott Stephens in the 1980s, the kings became one of the most recognizable trucks in the U.S., even competing in the first ever monster Jam world finals. It has performed in every type of venue; from small dirt tracks to giant NFL stadiums, the truck has been every where.
The Lufkin event offers a unique opportunity.
“We are in a smaller venue so you get to be up close for a really good price,” King Krunch owner Dillon Fenley said. “we want to entertain the fans and give them a good show.”
The final show of the event will be Saturday March 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $18 for adults and 412 for kids. There is a free pit party at 6 pm where fans can meet the drivers and have the chance to ride in a monster truck.
