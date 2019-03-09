Lufkin volunteers feeds over 80 people at Brandon Park

Lufkin, TX (KTRE) - It was a time for giving back in Lufkin on Saturday morning. Volunteers with Mission Texas brought meals and clothes to give to those in need. Mission Texas has been serving the needy for the past 15 years. It began when Scott Foster set out on a single mission: to feed the hungry and bring hope to those in need.
“We actually had a teacher come to me and say [they] have students that don’t eat well over the weekends, that are fairly poor and they don’t really eat good until Monday morning," Foster said. “I was like, seriously?”
Wanting to meet the needs of the less fortunate, he comes out to Brandon park every second Saturday of the month to hand out meals, clothes, and goodwill.
“We walked the neighborhood, talked to people, and started serving chili dogs,” Foster said.
He says he feels convicted to help others because he could easily be in their shoes if the tables were turned.
“It could have been me," he said. "I could have been one of these people. To whom much is given, much more of them is required.”
Mission Texas has grown over the years, bringing in new volunteers from different parts of the Lufkin area.
“We’ve got people from five or six different churches out here today," Foster said. "It’s not any one church, it’s kind of like a kingdom ministry, it’s a body ministry.”
Sharing more than 160 meals today, Foster and other volunteers also share a simple rule: love thy neighbor.
“One of the things we really try to do is just talk to people so people feel like ‘hey these people care about me, they’re concerned about me’. That helps somebody," Foster said. "Knowing that there’s somebody there that says hey man, we love you guys and whatever you need, we’re gonna try to take care of it. We’re gonna do our best to help you out.”
Foster says he and his volunteers fed around 80 people on Saturday. The group meets at Brandon Park in Lufkin every second Saturday of the month from around 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
