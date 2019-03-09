Naranjo Museum hosting Spring Break activities for kids

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A Lufkin museum is bringing East Texas kids more than fossils and dinosaur bones this Spring Break.
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History in Lufkin is hosting several daily activities for kids of all ages during their break from school.
Activities, like making an impression, fossils and building a Mars Rover will be held to help combine fun with hands-on learning.
Spring Break activities began on Saturday, March 9th and will continue March 11th through 15th.
The schedule of activities can be found on the Naranjo Museum Facebook page.
